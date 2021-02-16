LETTER: Biden’s Covid response is ‘big, bold, rapid’

The Chronicle Express

President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan is the ambitious effort needed to put our traumatized country on the path to normal again. It’s the big, bold, rapid response to the once-in-a-century pandemic that’s cost a half million lives and battered the economy.

Quinnipiac polling shows that almost seventy percent of Americans support it. Republican and Democratic governors, mayors and county executives are in favor, as are the right-leaning U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Business Roundtable.

Locally and nationally, so many have suffered physically, emotionally and financially from COVID-19: family members mourning loved ones, exhausted healthcare workers, the unemployed, parents juggling work and remote school, the elderly trying to navigate a confusing vaccination system. The American Rescue Plan will help desperate families with a direct payment of $1,400 per eligible person; nutrition assistance; rental assistance and eviction moratorium; more money for child care and child tax credits; and funding for a national vaccination/testing program that will put our children back in the classroom, and clear the way for those trying to get a vaccine.

For workers and small businesses the plan provides significant aid including expanded unemployment insurance benefits, premium subsidies for those who lost their workplace-based health insurance, and a new grant program for small businesses.

State and local governments will get money to keep frontline workers on the job, increase testing and vaccinations, reopen schools, and maintain services.

On track to be passed by mid-March, President Biden’s American Rescue Plan is the aggressive effort needed to get Americans back to work, back to school, and back to loved ones. It rightly deserves the support of every elected official, and all of us, to make it a reality.

Respectfully,

The Yates County Democratic Committee

Submitted by Anne Kiefer, member