LETTER: Greenidge harms lake, economy

Regarding the Greenidge Facility article, I was not surprised that CEO Irwin is trying to shut down all of the critics. The full-page ad and recent $25,000 donation to the Dresden Fire Department is just an act of trying to distract the public and appear like they are doing everything right.

However, the plant does discharge hot water into the Keuka Outlet and it doesn't take a rocket scientist to know that is damaging to the outlet and the lake. This hot water will stress and kill of our famed trout and other cold-water fish. In addition, it will make the lake more susceptible to Harmful Algae Blooms (HABs) which impacts the entire lake and will impact our wineries, breweries, distilleries, farmers, visitors, and the overall economy.

Greenidge is owned by Atlas Holdings LLC and a supporter of Governor Cuomo. That means we will all have to work together to convince Governor Cuomo to take a hard look at what is happening to our lake and set aside his relationship with Atlas Holdings LLC. The time to act is now.

Full year Seneca Lake resident,

Stevan Ramirez

Dresden