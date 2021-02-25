ESSAY: Greenidge a friend to Habitat for Humanity

Yates County Habitat for Humanity

Donate or volunteer to help with 19th project home

Yates County Habitat for Humanity is anxiously looking forward to the end of winter and to the beginning of construction on our 19th home at 300 East Elm St. in Penn Yan. The pause for the COVID-19 pandemic delayed our starting new construction before winter set in. We are ready to begin construction as soon as the weather turns.

You may wonder where all of our construction materials and equipment are housed during this hiatus, since the site on East Elm looks pretty bare. For the past several years Greenidge Generation has donated to our organization the use of one of their buildings in Dresden. It has provided us with a large, clean, dry, secure location. When first approached, Greenidge responded quickly that they would like to be a corporate partner and help support our community’s housing needs. We are deeply appreciative of their support, as well as that of many other local businesses. Their support makes our job of helping Yates County families in need of decent affordable housing become a reality.

We are one of the few all-volunteer Habitat affiliates in the United States. We have no paid administrative or construction staff. We have not invested in an offices, or phones or computers. The entire organization is run through volunteers who donate their time, effort and skills to carry out our mission. Our volunteers provide most all of the labor.

All of the money to do the work is raised in Yates County with no outside help, and all of the money goes directly to helping families who partner with us to build decent affordable housing.

Individual and corporate donors provide money and materials to build Habitat houses. Oftentimes, land is donated for new construction, or old houses are donated for rehabilitation. Partner families themselves invest hundreds of hours of labor -- "sweat equity" -- into building their homes and/or the homes of others. Their mortgage payments go into a revolving fund that is used to build more houses.

We at Yates County Habitat for Humanity would like to invite you to join us in our efforts. Your skills, time, donations and enthusiasm will provide affordable housing to others in our community. We can be reached at: Yates County Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 391, Penn Yan, NY 14527, or YatesCountyHabitatForHumanity@gmail.com.

Located in the heart of the Finger Lakes in Upstate New York, Yates County Habitat for Humanity is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit, ecumenical Christian housing organization that works in partnership with people in need, to build and renovate decent, affordable housing. The houses then are sold to those in need at no profit.