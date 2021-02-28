Local vaccination event kind and efficient

The Chronicle Express

I had my first dose of the coronavirus vaccine yesterday, February 24, at 5:45 p.m. at the

Seasons Banquet and Conference Center in Penn Yan.

From waiting outside double masked, six feet apart, to entering the building and being

pleasantly greeted at the registration table, to being directed around the corner by a talkative worker, to looking into the eyes of the "vaccinator" who explained everything in detail… with a smile in her eyes and on her face, to the shot itself, to further direction for the 15-minute wait time, to a personal ‘good evening’ and ‘thank you’ by the person at the exit... my experience was completely positive. I was in the last group of appointments for the day. I am sure that the people working were tired, yet they could not have been kinder and more efficient. I so appreciate being able to get the vaccine in Penn Yan, rather than going to Camillus or the N.Y. State Fair Expostion Center, where I had previously made appointments. Thank you, Yates County Public Health for creating this opportunity for us.

I cancelled those appointments in Camillus and at the State Fair Exposition Center after getting my vaccine in Penn Yan. It was not a problem. I called the phone numbers provided, put the phone on speaker phone, and waited for a "person" to answer my call, and painlessly cancelled my appointment... to free them up for someone else.