Assemblyman Phil Palmesano: The last thing New York needs is new taxes

Assemblyman Phil Palmesano

For years, New Yorkers have been fleeing this state due to the ridiculously high tax burdens placed on them by Albany. Now, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Assembly Democrats’ proposed 2021-22 one-house budget adds $6.8 billion in new taxes. The proposed new taxes are in addition to the $100 billion New York will receive from the latest federal government COVID-19 relief bill. Additionally, this is a 10.9% increase in spending above the governor’s proposed budget.

As the highest-taxed state in the country, and a state that is receiving billions of federal dollars, the last thing residents need is new taxes. From the very beginning, I have said COVID-19 is not just a public health crisis; it is also an economic crisis. Everyday New Yorkers have been fighting for their economic survival for over a year now. At every turn, the governor has hindered their opportunities with business closures, curfews, regulations or harsh lockdown measures.

The several scandals surrounding this governor are putting him in a compromised position, and Assembly Democrats are using his current weakness as leverage to jam through $6.8 billion in tax increases. This is absolutely the wrong thing to do. Our state will not survive the continued exodus of taxpaying residents because of overwhelming taxes and fees year after year.

I will continue to fight in Albany against any tax increase in this year’s budget, especially one that is coming during a time of economic peril for so many. The only thing the Legislature needs to be worried about in terms of taxes is lowering them to encourage much-needed private sector investment, economic development and job creation.

New York State Assemblyman Phil Palmesano represents the 132nd District, which includes Yates and Schuyler counties, and parts of Steuben, Seneca and Chemung counties.