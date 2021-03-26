Troopers endorse Casella for Yates DA

N.Y. State Troopers endorse incumbment Todd Casella in Yates County District Attorney re-election bid

PENN YAN – This week the Police Benevolent Association of the New York State Troopers announced their endorsement of Republican Todd Casella for re-election as Yates County District Attorney. The organization represents approximately 6,000 active and retired men and women from the New York State Police from the rank of Trooper to Major.

In their letter of endorsement, the Troopers said, “It is with careful consideration that the NYSTPBA is endorsing Todd Casella for re-election as Yates County District Attorney.” They added, “Todd Casella has worked with the highest ethical standards to ensure the law is applied fairly and evenly.”

“It’s truly an honor to earn the endorsement from the State Troopers again this year,” said Casella, who previously earned the endorsement during his first run for D.A. in 2017. “These brave men and women risk their lives every day to protect us. No one knows better than them how important it is to have an effective and ethical District Attorney. It is my great privilege to work with these fine men and women every day.”

Casella took office on Jan. 1, 2018 after winning the 2017 General Election. During his first term, his administration built a track record of success by delivering successful convictions in big cases, like the Amy Corron larceny case where she had stolen thousands of dollars from students at Dundee Central Schools. Casella has also re-opened long dormant cold cases, like securing an indictment in the case of Ethan Eslick, a 16-month old child who was tragically murdered in 2002; made changes to allow misdemeanor offenders into Drug Court so non-violent addicts had a chance at recovery before they could turn to more severe and dangerous crimes; implemented a Traffic Diversion Program that educates drivers charged with certain infractions and raises revenue for the County; and advanced the D.A.’s Office into the 21st century by transitioning to a paperless digital case management system, which has become a model for other D.A.’s Offices across New York State.

“We’ve made tremendous progress in these first few years but there is much more work to be done,” said Casella. “I’m seeking to continue serving as District Attorney so we can keep Yates County moving in the right direction.”

According to the Yates County Board of Elections, no candidates have yet come forward to contest Casella's incumbency.

Casella lives in Penn Yan with his wife, Elisa, and their two children.