Letter to the Editor: Cops & Robbers

The Chronicle Express

Everyone talks about police killings these days. So we've all probably given it a good deal of thought. Here's my suggestion; if you're absolutely sure that you'd rather not be killed by the police, the most important step you can take is to refrain from committing any crime. Or at the very least, do not resist when they try to arrest you. This is by no means a guarantee! The police kill completely innocent folks all too often ("Oops, wrong house," and so forth). But it is a good start.

If you have a burning need to play "cops & robbers," it's best to be a cop. But there again, no guarantee.