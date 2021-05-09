Letter to the Editor: Libraries of utmost importance

The Chronicle Express

The Marcus Whitman/Gorham-Middlesex Central School Districts Budget Vote will be held from noon to 8 p.m. on May 18, 2021. This includes propositions for funding the Gorham Free Library, Middlesex and Rushville Reading Centers.

I would like to point out that on each of the three propositions it is stated how much the funding will increase without acknowledging the fact that the tax rate increase will only be $10.36 per $100,000 assessed value; that includes propositions #3, #4, and #5. For roughly 3 cents per day, our community will receive a stable funding source for the libraries, expand program offerings, more access to improved technology, increase library hours and staff.

I certainly appreciate the local libraries. In my younger years I was a “frequent flyer” at Wood Library; it was another home for me. The funding for our Reading Centers and our Library in the Marcus Whitman School district is of the utmost importance. Please keep in mind on May 18, 2021, when you vote, how vital these services are for our community!

Thank you for your time and attention,