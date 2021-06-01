Letter to the Editor: Mary Anne Kowalski’s passing

The Chronicle Express

On Friday evening I received a call telling me Mary Anne Kowalski passed away. I was surprised and saddened.

Mary Anne was able to address answers to environmental questions with research and experience. Her heart was there to help us all be safe and honestly educated. To question and use her experience in gathering information was her focus..

I am a founding member of the Committee to Preserve the Finger Lakes (CTPFL) and she agreed to take over the CTPFL leadership recently.

Her intelligence and energy will be missed and her passion to ask questions will be with all her current and future team members whose focus is to protect the environment.

Peter Gamba

Branchport

Committee to Preserve the Finger Lakes