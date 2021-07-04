LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Say no to cashless society

Letter to the Editor

The more we hear about a cashless society, I wonder if anyone is really thinking of what this really means?

A cashless society mean no cash Zero! It does not mean mostly cashless, and you can still use a "wee bit of cash here and there."

Cashless means fully digital, fully traceable, fully controlled. I think those who support a cashless society are not aware of what they are asking for. A cashless society means (1) if you are struggling with your mortgage on a particular month, you cannot do an odd job to get you through. (2) Your child cannot go and help the local farmer to earn a bit of summer cash, (3) No more cash slipped into the hands of a child as a good luck charm or from their grandparents when going on vacation, (4) no more money in birthday cards. No more piggy banks for a child to collect pocket money and learn about the value of earning. No more cash for a rainy-day fund or for that something special you have been putting $20.00 a week away for. No more little jobs on the side because wages barely cover the bills or put food on the table. No more charity collections, no more selling bits and pieces from your home that you no longer want or need for a bit of cash in return. No more cash gifts from relatives or a love one.

What does a cashless society guarantee? Banks have full control of every single penny you own, Every transaction you make is recorded. All your movements and actions are traceable. Access to your money can be blocked at the click of a button when and if the banks need clarification from you and could take up to three weeks, a thousand questions and 5 thousand passwords.

Is this what you really want? I really don't think so. My advice to every concerned citizen. Let your elected representative know how you feel now! Don't delay for if you do it may be too late.

A very concerned citizen.

Charlotte Ridley

Penn Yan

EDITOR’S NOTE: Letter writers are responsible for making sure the information they submit is accurate and factual.