LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Dresden says 'Thank you' for storm cleanup help

Letter to the Editor

The Village of Dresden wishes to thank the Towns of Torrey and Milo, and J.J. Covell Tree Service for their assistance on the cleanup after the storm on July 12. The Village would also like to extend a special thank you to the Mennonite community and the village residents that helped us. Thank you!

The Village of Dresden

