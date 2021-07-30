LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 'My Penn Yan was gone'
Fifty years ago I graduated from Penn Yan Academy. Can't believe its been that long. Plus the reunion got canceled because of Covid-19. So I remember this song by the Pretenders, "My City was Gone." I changed a few words. I will visit this year. I promise.
I went back to New York
But my village was gone
There was no train station
Downtown was not the same.
Joe Powers had disappeared
All my favorite places
My village has been pulled down
Reduced to parking spaces
Fast food took over Lake Street.
Well, I went back to Penn Yan
But my family was gone
I stood on the front porch
There was nobody home.
I was stunned and amazed
My childhood memories
Slowly swirled past
Like the wind through the trees
Liberty Street sure has changed
426 is where I grew up.
I went back to Penn Yan
But my pretty hay fields
Had been changed to vineyards
The Nutt road sure has changed.
The farms of Yates County
Had been replaced by Mennonites
They made great stuff
From Seneca to Keuka
Things have changed in 50 years
Great place to grow up and now visit
Dad worked for Seneca Farms
Still a great place.
