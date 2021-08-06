LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Dundee Show ‘n Go's Successful Return

Letter to the Editor

Many thanks to our faithful Dundee Show ‘n Go Car Show participants and supporters. Biggest thanks go to our host Dundee Family Dollar/Dollar Tree; Manager Pete Davis graciously welcomed the event and we are very appreciative.

Thanks to Greg Dibble for providing music, Dundee Rotary Club, Team Charlie and Keuka Comfort Care for adding to the fun, and to Sheldon Gibson of Gibson Speed Shine for helping with coordination, site organization and parking. All committee members and friends that helped with parking and set up are very appreciated, as are our media friends for their promotion.

The Committee will be working with Dundee Central School district Dollars for Scholars to create a $500.00 scholarship to a DCS student pursuing an automotive-related education in design/engineering/restoration/technology. Thanks to all the participant donations which fund this project.

Dundee Show ‘n Go Committee

