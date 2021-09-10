LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks for Cruisin' Sunday success

Letter to the Editor

At this time, we would like to thank everyone for their donation of time for making our Cruisin' Sunday a success on August 8, 2021.

A special thank you goes to Sara for beer tastings from LyonSmith brewery, Judy for serving wine through the N.Y.S. Women for wine in N.Y. A special thank you to all the cooks and bakers for the food, Adele, Donna, Irene, Marie, Sue, Mary Lou, and to all the area merchants who donated to our door prizes in Penn Yan, Geneva, Hammondsport, and Naples. A special thank you to Jim Bedient who cooked the chicken, Donna & Lou Gridley who grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, and to Bill Barker who helped solicit door prizes.

Through your generosity this year, over $1,000 was raised and split between Milly's Pantry in Penn Yan and the Modeste Bedient Memorial Library in Branchport. Thank you one and all for making this fund raiser a success and to all who drove their classic cars for display.

Sincerely,

Steve & Mary Lou Andrus, Lou & Donna Gridley, Vince Bedient & family

EDITOR’S NOTE: Letter writers are responsible for making sure the information they submit is accurate and factual.