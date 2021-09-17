LETTER TO THE EDITOR Support FFA honorees

Letter to the Editor

The article on page 5A of the Sept. 8 issue featuring Penn Yan Academy’s FFA Chapter could have been on the front page. The exemplary accomplishments of Janet Martens, Alvaro Chavez, and Brayden Webber deserve the special recognition that Carlie Bossard expressed so well, and I personally congratulate them. Their commitment to leadership, environment, and agriculture benefit not only our community but the entire world.

These young adults (and others like them) increase confidence that safe and productive practices will encourage farmers to continue providing essential foods for humanity and be reimbursed fairly for their hard labor and coping with environmental changes that substantially disrupt the growing season.

Our community should personally stand behind these students as they are honored at the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis Oct. 27-30 and support them financially by participating in their Chicken Barbecue event on Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Penn Yan Academy. Pre-order is recommended by e-mail to cbossard@pycsd.org or a phone call to PYA at 315-536-4408.

I am so proud of you Janet, Alvaro, and Brayden, and wish you the best in the future.

