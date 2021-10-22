LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you, first responders

Letter to the Editor

A sincere thank you to all the first responders who answered the call on Thursday evening, Oct. 14 at our neighbor Mark Smyth’s home. Mark was settling in to cheer on his favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles, when he suddenly collapsed. Mark’s wife called 911 and was helping Mark as best she could until the medics arrived and took over. In spite of their best efforts Mark could not be revived.

Mark was a husband, father, grandfather and best friend to many people. A decorated combat Marine, he lived his life as if each day was his last. We have lost a good man, a good friend, and the very best dog sitter on the planet.

Semper Fi, Mark. Rest in Peace.

Jim and Cindy Crevelling,

Bluff Point

