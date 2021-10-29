Thanks for supporting Project kidCARE

Letter to the Editor

We offer heartfelt thanks to everyone that has supported kidCARE this year and over the many years since it was started in 2006. Thousands of undergarments, diapers, socks and other misc, needs have been distributed to Yates Youth. This great project continues and would love your support as you are planning your year end giving.

We recently sent supplies to all three Penn Yan Schools and Dundee Central School, as well as continuous support to The Living Well and CareNet. None of this would be possible without the many individuals, churches and organizations that have shared their hearts with kidCARE. Many little kids have been shown big CARE with your generosity.

If you wish, a donation payable to kidCARE at 3025 Norris Road, Penn Yan, NY 14527 would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you!

The Andersen Family

Penn Yan

