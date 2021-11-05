LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you from the Dundee Area Food Pantry

Letter to the Editor

To the volunteers and recipients of the Dundee Area Food Pantry:

Thank you for your generous and faithful support. Your donations keep the pantry stocked with food items; our work force strong; our treasury sufficient and our efforts rewarded in your receiving of our offering each month.

You may be one who sends a check to the Dundee Area United Fund.

You may be one who recycles your grocery bags for packing.

You may be one who spends four or more hours monthly packing bags and/or loading each vehicle.

You may have volunteered in the past with your heart and hands.

You may be one who spends time from 11-1 welcoming and registering those who come.

You may be one who comes every month or once in a while to stretch your food dollars.

You may be one who needs a bit of community connection through food and conversation to make your life a bit better.

You may be one who handles the ordering and communication with the Food Link office.

You may be one who drives to Geneva once a month to get the bread from the Bimbo (Freihofer) outlet. And/or picks up produce donated by area growers.

You may be one of Scout Troop #25 and #725 who will distribute bags to households in Dundee on the first Saturday in November and pick up dry grocery donations on the following Saturday.

You may not see the Food Link truck driver who comes from Rochester twice a month to bring the orders. But you may be one who unloads the truck twice a month.

You may not know the church members — past, present, and future — who maintain and offer space to the Food Pantry. (Lakemont UCC in the beginning, now the Dundee Baptist Church at 20 Seneca St., Dundee).

You may be one from Our Town Rocks, The Observer, The Chronicle-Express, WFLR, Family Dollar, Dollar General, and Log City Meats who lend community support.

You may know or, may not know, about the 30-plus years of food service to the Dundee Area through the Dundee Council of Churches.

YOU may be one to whom we owe a debt of gratitude for your gift. For your presence and for future possibilities to serve, we thank you.

Sincerely,

Lew Ann Giles and Charlene Stanton

Dundee Area Food Pantry

P.S. Next distribution will be Thursday, Nov. 18 from 11-1 at 20 Seneca St. Dundee. Drive-through protocol.

