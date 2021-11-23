LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you for supporting veterans

Letter to the Editor

Thank you so much for getting the word out in The Chronicle-Express about flag retrieval duty at Lakeview Cemetery. We had 27 people, which included seven younger folks' help. Like they say, “many hands make for light work.” We were done within 30 minutes, and all the folks who came out are looking forward to putting the flags back out before Memorial Day.

Many thanks to all those who continue to support our local veteran community. Your support of our veterans is so much appreciated.

Respectfully,

Greg “Diz” Disbrow

EDITOR’S NOTE: Letter writers are responsible for making sure the information they submit is accurate and factual.