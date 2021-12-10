LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks to Thanksgiving Dinner donors and volunteers

Letter to the Editor

In 2015, the first Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner was held. The Penn Yan Elks Lodge graciously agreed to the use of their centrally located, handicapped accessible facility. Currently, a team of community-minded volunteers organizes what has become an annual event in our communities.

On Thanksgiving Day, the 7th Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner served over 350 Thanksgiving dinners in the Penn Yan and Dundee area. There are many, many individuals, businesses, and organizations that helped make this possible.

Financial support was provided by The Birkett Mills and Carey’s Lumber, Penn Yan Elks Lodge, Loyal Order of Moose, Lyons National Bank, SERVu Federal Credit Union, Milo Lodge #108, KanPak, Community Bank, Ferro Corporation, Penn Yan Rotary, and Penn Yan Lions Club. The William G. McGowan Charitable Fund has matched the generous contributions from our donors.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, meal preparation and distribution was moved to the Penn Yan United Methodist Church.

And to the many, many community-minded volunteers who gave of their time to make this event possible, thank you! They sliced roasted turkey, chopped celery and onions for dressing, baked pies, prepared the side dishes, filled take out boxes, delivered over 200 meals, and served those at our drive through line.

The organizing team for this event is thankful that we live in such a generous and caring community. May the blessing experienced at Thanksgiving continue through the remainder of the Holiday Season.

Gratefully,

The Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner Team:

Connie Glover and Carolyn Benedict