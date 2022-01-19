LETTER TO THE EDITOR Keuka Comfort Care Home gives thanks

Letter to the Editor

On behalf of all the staff and volunteers of the Keuka Comfort Care Home (KCCH), we would like to express our sincere thanks to the local community for your ongoing support and, in particular, for your participation in our recent Jeep Raffle fund-raiser.

In 2022, we will mark the 15th year KCCH has provided end-of-life services to our local community members at no cost to the residents, their families, or their insurance providers. This has been made possible due to the amazing level of generosity and support we receive each year from our corporate and private donors, memorials, and through fund-raising events. Over the past two years, due to COVID, we have been unable to hold some of our most important annual fund-raisers like Krossin’ Keuka and our Big Barn Bonanza.

A year ago, we brainstormed other fund-raising possibilities to offset the loss of these important revenue sources. To our pleasant surprise our local auto dealership, Friendly Motors, stepped up and partnered with KCCH by donating a 2021 Jeep Freedom 4X4 for a raffle fundraiser. We are deeply indebted to Bryan Ryan, General Manager in Penn Yan, Jeff McKee, General Manager of Friendly Ford in Geneva, and Ms. Heather Uvanni, Marketing Director, who worked with our fundraising team to bring you this wonderful event.

We would also like to express our appreciation to the people and organizations who were instrumental in making this fundraiser possible, including:

Anne Killen, normally the team leader for Krossin’ Keuka, became the prime mover behind this successful car raffle.

The local businesses who helped sell tickets, including Longs' Cards & Books, Pinckney Hardware, Knapp & Schlappi, The Nest Egg, Dundee’s Our Town Rocks, the Finger Lakes Boating Museum in Hammondsport, and the Friendly Motors staff.

The Milo Town Clerk, Pat Christensen, who guided us through the maze of red tape securing our N.Y.S. Gaming Permit.

Tillman’s Press, who generously printed and donated the tickets for this raffle.

John Christensen, who added a touch of drama to our Raffle Drawing.

And congratulations to our deserving Jeep winner, John Feligno of Geneva.

Last but certainly not least, a heartfelt thank you to all of you, our Community, who have once again supported KCCH through your participation in our fundraisers. It is our commitment to continue to offer this wonderful service to you long into the future.

Donna Nielsen, Director, and Kevin Ring, President

Keuka Comfort Care Home, Penn Yan

