Reed supports bipartisan Postal Reform Act
Office of Rep. Tom Reed
During a press call Wednesday, Feb. 9, Congressman Tom Reed addressed the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022.
"We care about our postal workers and that is why we were proud to stand with them in support of the Postal Service Reform Act. The post office is vital to our community and we appreciate the work that they do in delivering everything from cards to critical medical supplies," Reed said. "This bipartisan bill will help ensure the post office is in a long-term position of stability."
According to the Congressional Research Service, the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 addresses the finances and operations of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).
- This bill requires the Office of Personnel Management to establish the Postal Service Health Benefits Program for USPS employees and retirees and provides for coordinated enrollment of retirees under this program and Medicare.
- The bill repeals the requirement that the USPS annually prepay future retirement health benefits.
- Additionally, the USPS may establish a program to enter into agreements with an agency of any state government, local government, or tribal government, and with other government agencies, to provide certain non-postal products and services that reasonably contribute to the costs of the USPS and meet other specified criteria.
- The USPS must develop and maintain a publicly available dashboard to track service performance and must report regularly on its operations and financial condition.
- The Postal Regulatory Commission must annually submit to the USPS a budget of its expenses. It must also conduct a study to identify the causes and effects of postal inefficiencies relating to flats (e.g., large envelopes).
- The USPS Office of Inspector General shall perform oversight of the Postal Regulatory Commission.