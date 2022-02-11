Reed supports bipartisan Postal Reform Act

Office of Rep. Tom Reed

During a press call Wednesday, Feb. 9, Congressman Tom Reed addressed the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022.

"We care about our postal workers and that is why we were proud to stand with them in support of the Postal Service Reform Act. The post office is vital to our community and we appreciate the work that they do in delivering everything from cards to critical medical supplies," Reed said. "This bipartisan bill will help ensure the post office is in a long-term position of stability."

According to the Congressional Research Service, the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 addresses the finances and operations of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).