Systemic racism is a problem for all Americans to address

Letter to the Editor

As the dominant (white) society in the US becomes more aware of the injustices endemic to it, it is essential that community members of good will keep lines of communication open. By speaking and listening, we can come to understand these challenges and make progress towards ending them. In that spirit, the members of the Finger Lakes Justice Partnership (FLXJP) intend to offer periodic columns exploring some of these issues. Responses are encouraged at flxjustice21@gmail.com.

For those who wish to help make our region’s commitment to justice and equity clear, FLXJP will be holding the first of an ongoing, monthly series of public actions on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. on the Yates County courthouse lawn. Bring signs and come prepared to demonstrate your support of justice issues of all kinds.

Much of the discussion about injustice centers on race and racism, and while inequities extend into many other areas, this remains an important place to start building common ground. Unfortunately, some believe that racism is effectively over, and that even if it still exists, it is not an issue in areas like ours, which are largely (though not entirely) white. This skirts the fact that our community is part of larger American and global communities, and ignoring prevalent issues locally only serves to reinforce them everywhere.

What do we mean when we talk about racism today? Although personalized forms of racism--the kind that conjures images of vile words and burning crosses--spring most readily to mind, systemic racism impacts people deeply every day, everywhere in the country. Systemic racism encompasses all the ways that the structure of our society unfairly advantages some and disadvantages others based on their skin color, ancestry, and cultural background. Take the pandemic as just one clear example; according to Vox, “Black Americans face a disproportionately higher rate of hospitalizations, as well as a disproportionately higher rate of death.” But why?

Due to a complex web of interrelated factors, Black workers have been more likely to hold the front-line, essential jobs that put them most at risk of Covid-19. Black Americans also have less access to health care due to overwhelmed hospitals and lack of affordable insurance, and are statistically less likely than White Americans to seek care from predominantly White health care systems that have caused centuries of harm to Black Americans. Historical harm and trauma express themselves in underlying health conditions that compromise immune systems. These issues are not unique to Black Americans, but they face them at a disproportionate rate, which results in statistically worse outcomes. This provides a perfect, and tragic, illustration of systemic racism.

Some may decry this shift in understanding racism. However, none of us gets to dictate the reality experienced by others. The bottom line is that people of color describe experiences that support the reality that systemic, rather than personal, racism is a real and significant phenomenon.

Many believe that if everyone remains quiet and polite, everything will somehow work out. Sadly, that attitude will never end racism. Finger Lakes Justice Partnership doesn’t speak up out of a desire to cause trouble, but rather because it’s important to challenge Americans’ complacency. We want to share facts and perspectives that most White Americans find convenient to ignore or dismiss. As former National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman wrote, “Quiet isn’t always peace, and the norms and notions of what just is, isn’t always justice.” We hope you will join us at the courthouse lawn on Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. for one step in this necessary, ongoing work.

Alex Andrasik and Angela Proietti-Nelson

Facilitators, Finger Lakes Justice Partnership

