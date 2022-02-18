Giving thanks for life-saving measures

Letter to the Editor

By way of this letter, I would like to thank individuals in three Penn Yan organizations that administered life saving measures to me several weeks prior to this past Christmas. It all started with me suddenly experiencing cardiac arrest while volunteering at the Habitat House under construction at 300 East Elm St. I was later told the cardiac arrest was due to what doctors call ventricular fibrillation and the survival rate for such events is not very good.

If such an event was going to happen, however, I could not have been in a better place. Several of the Habitat volunteers had had training in CPR. The importance of time cannot be overstated when it comes to surviving cardiac arrest, and, fortunately, the individuals were quick to both start CPR and to make arrangements for additional help. With the arrival of crew from the Penn Yan Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps my chances were further enhanced. They continued treatment with their equipment and then delivered me to the Emergency Room of Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital. Between them all, I was given excellent treatment as evidenced by what the doctors at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester told my wife after I was transported there later that day.

Getting persons to accept thanks for saving your life can be a challenge because so many say they were simply doing their job or that what they did was what most any individual would also do under the same circumstances, but in my case it’s more than that. It was not just what they did, but the manner in which they did it. They didn’t hesitate or delay and their efforts were very effective. Therefore, it is my hope that the key individuals involved will at least have a good feeling about what they did, knowing that because of their actions I will be able to continue spending quality time with family and friends, and for that I am truly thankful.

Tom Gibson

Penn Yan

EDITOR’S NOTE: Letter writers are responsible for making sure the information they submit is accurate and factual.