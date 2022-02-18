Letter to the Editor: Electing a real conservative in NY-24

Letter to the Editor

The newly drawn 24th Congressional District spans from Western New York, through the Finger Lakes and up into North Country. While the district is a product of Democrat gerrymandering, it gives us one great benefit: Republicans have a built-in, 25-point lead. Republican. That means that we do not have to compromise by sending another wishy-washy moderate or “Republican In Name Only” (RINO) to the House of Representatives. We cannot surrender our opportunity to elect a bold and passionate conservative to fight for us — and fight we must.

All across the district, our factories have closed, jobs have been shipped overseas, censorship has poisoned our discourse, and the radical left has been destroying our values and culture. The Democrats are on a spending spree, causing prices to skyrocket at the gas pumps, in our stores and on our utility bills. The mandates and lockdowns have destroyed businesses, childhoods, and family gatherings for almost two years. Our children are being taught to despise their country and its history. If we don’t correct our course, our children and grandchildren will not have the future we had hoped for. Instead, they may live to see the collapse of the greatest nation the world has ever known.

To stand up and fight against the left and the path they’ve put our country on, we need to send a strong, committed conservative to the US Congress. This is not the time for compromise. Now is the time for a strong conservative voice in Washington D.C. That cannot be Chris Jacobs. Jacobs voted with Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats to form the January 6th Commission. Jacobs voted to strip Marjorie Taylor-Greene of her committee assignments. And Jacobs voted with Pelosi and the Democrats to give amnesty to illegal aliens in the “Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2021.” President Trump was talking about Jacobs when he said the voters understand that there will be consequences for being ineffective and weak Republicans who have voted with Nancy Pelosi.

Another candidate, Andrew McCarthy, has attempted to position himself as “America First.” Yet he has insisted that, despite all of the evidence to the contrary, the 2020 general election was “fair and square.” He has also committed to a government-run public option as the “foundation” of his healthcare policy. That is such a left-wing position that even Barack Obama couldn’t convince enough Democrats to vote for a public option in 2010. Nancy Pelosi says the public option is the “best option.” And avowed socialist Bernie Sanders had refused to vote for any bill without a public option. The government ruins almost anything it touches, a lesson we learned watching the federal and state governments botched and authoritarian reaction to COVID. The last thing we need is to expand their power over our healthcare decisions, and we don’t need another “Republican” voting with Nancy Pelosi.

A third candidate, John Murtari of Lyons, was a registered Democrat and donated to Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaigns. Clearly, we can do better.

I decided to run because I fear for our country’s future and am a committed conservative who will stand up to China, secure our borders, reduce spending, end mandates, work for energy independence, take on Big Tech censorship, and always put America First. Now is not the time for compromise in New York’s 24th Congressional District when we have the opportunity to elect a bold, consistent conservative who will stand up to the Biden Regime and weak-willed Republicans on Capitol Hill. I will be that Congressman, and humbly ask for your vote.

Mario Fratto, Republican Candidate in NY-24

Geneva

Mario Fratto (Republican Party) is running for election to the U.S. House to represent New York's 24th Congressional District, which now includes the towns of Middlesex and Italy in Yates County as well as Geneva, Gorham, Naples, and Seneca in Ontario County. Fratto declared candidacy for the Republican primary scheduled for June 28.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Letter writers are responsible for making sure the information they submit is accurate and factual.