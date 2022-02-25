LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Keep one-man one-vote in Yates Legislature

Letter to the Editor

After a half century of maintaining the concept of "one person, one vote," the Yates County Legislature is quietly considering changing to a system of weighted voting, where Legislators would no longer be equal when they vote. Yates County is almost unique in the state, where each Legislator has one vote, a system established when the County Legislature was created by referendum in the election of 1971 and by order of State Supreme Court Justice Jacob Ark at about the same time.

The challenge of reapportionment resulting from the 2020 census showing population shifts within the county have Legislators on the verge of taking the easy way out by instituting a system of "weighted" voting rather than the more challenging process of moving district lines to preserve the current system of equal voting.

Back in the late '60s/early '70s courts determined that the old County Board of Supervisors system was unfair because it did not adhere to the one person, one vote guarantee. In Yates County, the Milo Town Supervisor, representing about a third of the county's population, had one vote, as did the Italy Town Supervisor, who represented only a few hundred residents.

Most counties in New York State adopted a system of weighted voting, giving some county board members far more power than others.

Yates County went through a series of court cases and local efforts to maintain the concept of one person, one vote on the county governing body. In our area, only Schuyler County went through a similar process. All other area counties adopted "weighted" voting.

I was privileged to be elected a member of that first County Legislature, representing most, but not all, of the Town of Milo.

This system of one person, one vote on the County Legislature has survived four censuses at ten-year intervals. District boundaries have changed, an additional Legislator was added, but the basic concept of each Legislator having one vote has survived all the challenges. Congratulations to all past Legislators who worked to preserve our system over the past 50 years.

Please urge your representatives on the Legislature to act to preserve the system that as served us well for the past half century. The right solution is not "weighted" voting. Reapportioning district lines to maintain the concept of one person, one vote is the best answer.

