LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Masks are about obedience

Letter to the Editor

The ridiculous "mask mandate" has been lifted, for now, in New York State, except for the most vulnerable members of our society, the children. Unelected Gov. Kathy Hochul continues to force children to wear masks all day long in the schools that we pay for, even though there is no evidence of masks doing anything to prevent the spread of disease. In fact, they are harmful to the wearer because they obstruct the supply of oxygen to the brain, heart and lungs; cause rebreathing of carbon dioxide and inhalation of much larger loads of mold and bacteria living on the mask surface; can cause chronic pneumonia, asthma, or increased heart rate, and many more serious effects.

The CDC itself published results of studies regarding the injuries face masks cause in their own peer-reviewed journal Emerging Infectious Diseases in the May, 2020 edition. Yet many of our government officials and schools continue to demand both young and old to wear masks, as if it is simply accepted that they help prevent the spread of Covid. I do not accept it, and I will not comply, and neither should the children be made to.

In addition to their uselessness as a safeguard against being infected with a respiratory disease, and the physical dangers they pose, the unnatural face coverings are prohibiting children from learning how to speak and communicate with others, isolating them from their peers, and causing damage to their social and human development. Everything that is essential about being in a learning environment is being denied them due to the harsh measures being taken by this unelected governor. She says she is trying to keep New York "safe," yet there is nothing safe about anything she demands regarding Covid. Isolation from others whether by social distancing, masks, or using fear tactics about a respiratory disease that has a 99.7% survival rate, and rarely affects children at all, is simply cruel. I call it abuse to insist that children wear them at all.

Celeste Plowden

Hector

EDITOR’S NOTE: Letter writers are responsible for making sure the information they submit is accurate and factual.