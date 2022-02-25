WINE AMERICA Spirits vs. Wine: Boom vs. Doom?

Jim Trezise, Wine America

I recently watched an excellent webcast by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States focused on a review of 2021 and preview of 2022. It was upbeat, to say the least, with spirits revenues up 12%, volume up 9.5%, and the 12th straight year of market share gains within the overall alcohol beverage category.

Favorable consumer trends include increasing at-home use of spirits, the explosion of convenient RTDs (ready to drink cocktails), "premiumization" as people trade up to higher priced products, and the diversity of consumers gravitating toward spirits.

Meanwhile, both the New York Times (Eric Asimov) and Washington Post (Dave McIntyre) recently ran well-balanced stories painting a less rosy picture for the wine industry, based primarily on analyses by the respected Silicon Valley Bank and an informal group known as WineRAMP.org, with a web site offering tons of information. https://wineramp.org

The wine picture is nearly the exact opposite of spirits in some respects. While spirits sales are growing, overall wine is flat or down. Reopening restaurants have restocked spirits, but not wine, and their patrons are often switching to the former. Aging baby boomers remain loyal to wine, but younger generations are exploring the many new variations in the spirits (and beer) sectors. While "premiumization" has benefited the wine sector, the low-priced wines seem to be in big, long-term trouble.

So is this Boom vs. Doom?

Not necessarily. I've been in the industry long enough (40 years) to remember some near-death experiences, innovative product development, and consumer shifts.

Remember when the zinfandel grape was shriveling into nothing? And then a winery called Sutter Home decided to repurpose it into a sweet pink "White Zinfandel", creating a whole new, major category that enticed new wine consumers and lasted for decades?

In New York State in 1984, wine grape growers were going broke when legislation allowing then-trendy wine coolers (blends of wine and fruit juice) to be sold in grocery stores saved a big chunk of the state's grape industry--until 1991 when the federal tax on table wine was multiplied from 17 cents to $1.07 per gallon, forcing even large wineries like Gallo and Canandaigua to switch to malt-based products.

About 30 years ago, consumers were clearly abandoning spirits in favor of wine, and that trend lasted for quite a time. Things tend to go in cycles, so it's not a huge surprise that right now the trend is headed the other way.

The other problem with the "Doom" scenario is that it seems too "Macro-centric" and "California-centric", given the size and shape of today's American wine industry, which exists in all 50 states.

Of the 11,053 wineries in the United States, 81% produce 5,000 cases or fewer, and they can't even afford to make the low-priced wines that are struggling, so that's not an issue for them. They depend largely on Direct-to-Consumer (DtC) sales in their tasting rooms, through their wine clubs, or via internet sales which have become so vital due to the Covid crisis--and DtC is by far the brightest marketing channel going forward.

I live in New York's fabulous Finger Lakes region about 300 miles west of New York City--far enough to be inconvenient to visit--and the vast majority of wineries here are happy and thriving. It's not just boomers ambling through their tasting room doors, but people of all ages, genders (and gender identities), cultures, and backgrounds. As far as I can tell from talking with winery colleagues in other states, they're doing just fine as well.

Not only that, but in the SVB's own excellent survey of wineries, a majority (53%) said 2021 was one of their best years, with 29% even saying it was "the best year ever". Ever!

Life's only constant is change. Visitors attracted by the Seneca Lake Wine Trail can now also stop at new (and good) craft breweries and distilleries, expanding their horizons and tantalizing their tastebuds. In New York State, the successful wine industry was the model for building successful craft beer, cider, and spirits sectors which like us support agriculture, create jobs, and contribute taxes to the local economies. They rode our coattails to success.

So should we wish them ill?

Why not instead come together, offer each other a taste of the magic we've poured our souls into, and explore ways to help each other?

Diversity is our strength. Unity is our power.

This is not to say that the wine industry should just chillax and ignore the very real challenges of today or tomorrow, just that the vast diversity of this industry--by location, size, products, and marketing strategies--precludes the possibility of a one-size-fits-all solution.

"Nothing more excellent or valuable than wine has ever been granted by the gods to man." ~ Plato