LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Eminently qualified to serve As Supreme Court justice

President Biden has nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, impeccably credentialed and broadly experienced, to the Supreme Court of the United States.

Judge Jackson’s resume is a collection of “more’s” and “first’s:"

More trial court experience than any current SCOTUS Justice

More years of experience as a judge than four of the sitting Justices combined

The first public defender to sit on the SCOTUS

She will join Justice Sotomayor as the only Justices to serve at all three levels of the federal court system

She has received bipartisan support and praise during her previous nominations to the federal court.

Harvard University, Harvard Law School, and editor of the Harvard Law Review.

Not the least significant, and the reason for President Biden’s remark that her nomination to the court “reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation,” is the fact that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve as a Justice of the Supreme Court.

Judge Jackson’s credentials make her a stellar candidate to serve on the Court. Notably, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee who will consider her nomination have described her as an “impressive” and “well-qualified” candidate. It is not likely they will vote to confirm.

Cue Tucker Carlson, the Fox News mouthpiece for those who struggle to keep power seated in white, male, corporate spaces. His smarmy diatribe signaled that there are those in this country who will lobby hard against her confirmation because they fear any progress in making our institutions more representative of America and more responsive to the needs of its citizens.

We need Ketanji Brown Jackson on the Supreme Court. The Court will benefit from her unique frame of reference, a combination of her personal and professional experiences. She has a perspective that will enrich the Justices’ conversations, and a view that will be more inclusive of those who are on the margins of society and whose opportunity to be truly heard and understood at the Supreme Court is long overdue.

Anne Kiefer

Penn Yan

