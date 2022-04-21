LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Della Pia has the experience we need in Congress

Letter to the Editor

We are excited that Max Della Pia has decided to run to represent Yates and the other 13 counties that make up the newest NY-23rd Congressional District. The recent Chronicle Express article described Max as a Bronze Star recipient and a retired Air Force colonel with three decades of service, but it didn’t say that he was an Airlift Wing Commander responsible for over 1,200 airmen and women, 14 C-130 aircraft, and an annual $93 million budget.

Max also has legislative experience. He was a Brookings Fellow for Senator Carl Levin and an Air Force State Liaison Officer. He successfully advocated for those who were denied active military benefits, based on their status as Reservists.

His post Air Force civilian life is also impressive. He worked at Lockheed Martin in business development, and started his own law practice as a defense attorney. He experienced the pressures of paying bills and making payrolls. The Chronicle Express article noted that Max is president of the Racker Board of Directors. Racker is an organization that provides support for individuals with disabilities and their families in Cortland, Tioga and Tompkins County.

Max’s life experiences, and his passion to help people will make him an effective legislator.

Valerie Brechko and Richard Stewart

Co-Chairs of the Yates County Democratic Committee

EDITOR’S NOTE: Letter writers are responsible for making sure the information they submit is accurate and factual.