LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Kenneth Walker for PYCSD School Board

Letter to the Editor

I would like to introduce myself to the readership of The Chronicle-Express. My name is Kenneth Walker, and I am running for school board in the upcoming Penn Yan Central School District election on May 17.

If elected to the board, my intention is to work hard to help the district continue to offer a quality education to all students within the district. A promising future for the youth of Penn Yan is a promising future for the entire community.

My career in higher education, including my current work at Keuka College, has been dedicated to ensuring access and support to all learners. In addition to ensuring a exemplary K-12 experience for its students, the district, I believe, should continue to promote lifelong learning, equity, and civic engagement.

Respectfully, I ask for your vote on May 17.

Sincerely,

Kenneth Walker

Penn Yan

