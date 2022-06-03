LETTER: Thank you, PYCSD voters

Letter to the Editor

I wish to thank the residents of the Penn Yan Central School District (PYCSD) who cast a ballot on May 17 for the annual budget vote and the school board election. The high turnout reflects a level of public interest and civic engagement within this community that should make all of us proud.

I also want to thank voters for their confidence in me to bring to the PYCSD Board of Education an open mind and an eagerness to work hard for all students within the district.

As well, I am grateful to the many extraordinary people who supported me in this effort to run for the open seat. I am ready to get to work!

Sincerely,

Kenneth Walker

Penn Yan

