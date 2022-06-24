LETTER: Many thanks to the Penn Yan community

Letter to the Editor

The Arts Center of Yates County’s Board of Directors and Keuka Arts Festival Committee would like to thank everyone who helped make last weekend’s Keuka Arts Festival such a success.

Organized and staffed entirely by volunteers, the annual Keuka Arts Festival is a celebration of art in its many forms – and a huge undertaking. Our vendors and visitors to the Festival have been unanimous in their praise for the friendliness and helpfulness of all our volunteers, who spent parts of their weekends directing traffic and parking, providing “vendor support,” staffing information/merchandise booths and helping with Festival set-up and take-down. Our event would not be possible without their help and they are GREATLY appreciated.

Thanks also to our Festival sponsors for their support, which was so essential in helping us regain our momentum after the last couple years: The Yates Endowment, Community Bank, The Chronicle-Express, Ferro Corporation, Howard Hanna Lake Group, 1897 Beekman House B&B and Knapp & Schlappi. Lakeside Country Club, designer extraordinaire Pat Kratochvil and Festival judge Tim Williams all put in time and effort to help make this an enjoyable experience for vendors, volunteers and visitors.

The event would not be possible without all the help and support provided by the Village of Penn Yan and the Penn Yan Fire Department. Village officials worked for many months with Festival organizers to ensure that the event could go smoothly and safely.

A special thanks to everyone who helped with “the weather committee.” After more than a week of grim weather predictions threatening pouring rain and thunder throughout the weekend, this year’s Festival had almost perfect weather (right up until the heavens opened just before the Festival closed!). All those good thoughts, prayers and expectations were appreciated by the vendors, entertainers and volunteers.

We look forward to seeing everyone at next year’s Keuka Arts Festival!

Karen Morris & Cindy Kowalski

Keuka Arts Festival Co-Chairs

EDITOR’S NOTE: Letter writers are responsible for making sure the information they submit is accurate and factual.