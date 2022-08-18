LETTER: 'Constitutional county' committee co-chair shows her bias

Letter to the Editor

The Yates County Legislature has appointed an ad hoc committee to investigate the ‘pros and cons ’of establishing Yates County as a constitutional county.

Proponents of the constitutional county believe counties should have the right to supersede legal precedents established by the state. Thus, if counties don’t like specific state laws, they don’t have to follow them. This concept began as a means to reject measures enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic such as mask mandates, the closing of businesses, schools and churches, vaccination requirements and quarantines. Persons disagreeing with these measures felt their rights to freedom of speech, religion, assembly, and other liberties were violated. Additionally, some citizens fearing that new gun legislation would compromise their Second Amendment rights wanted to find a way to resist by refusing to abide by the new state laws.

Essentially, those supporting constitutional counties wish to authorize their county legislatures to choose which state laws it will or will not uphold. One issue with the concept of constitutional counties is that all elected officials, including county legislatures, must already swear an oath to uphold the Constitution. Therefore, why should Yates County need to distinguish itself further? More importantly, is ignoring the rule of law ever the best practice for a democratic society?

Recently, a single voice supporting the constitutional county concept has been heard every month at Yates County Legislature public meetings, in emotionally-charged representing a fringe element of conspiracy theories, and personal opinions unsupported by fact-based evidence. This dogged determination of one individual has gotten the attention of the legislature, and now, time and tax dollars are being spent to investigate the worthiness of the claim. The Yates County ad hoc committee on Aug. 8 reported its first action will be to meet with representatives from Cattaraugus County, the only other county in New York to declare itself a constitutional county; members will undoubtedly hear the same message it has heard for months from this one individual. Regrettably, while announcing this "first step," a co-chair of the committee also warmly expressed, “Many [Yates County residents] I have spoken with are in favor of a constitutional county,” in a manner appearing to approve this opinion and thus revealing her personal bias, which will predictably influence her recommendation to the legislature when the committee’s work is concluded. Under her leadership, this ad hoc committee will clearly not be reviewing "pros and cons" in a deliberative and objective fact-finding manner, because she has already made her conclusion. Reliable research requires that findings lead to a conclusion, not the other way around.

At a minimum, we request an impartial review process; we believe that the co-chair’s comments reflect a conflict of interest, necessitating her removal from the committee. We also request these committee meetings be open to the public, to provide transparency by keeping residents informed of its proceedings.

In our opinion, when a county arbitrarily selects which laws its residents must uphold, it is not supporting a time-tested democratic process; this could foster deep disagreement among friends and neighbors, or even costly litigation when laws are challenged in court, paid for by Yates County residents’ tax dollars. Every individual’s personal liberties are already protected by law at county, state, and federal levels. If you disagree with policies enacted by elected representatives, your voice can be heard at the ballot box. Even better, why not meet with those with whom you disagree, to see if you can find areas of agreement or compromise, working towards unifying your community instead of alienating it? Imposing your views by refusing to follow laws you don’t like isn’t how this country was formed, and it certainly is not sustainable in a democratic society.

If you agree with this letter, please contact your Yates County representative at www.yatescounty.org (click on “Legislators” under the Government tab to find their email address) and let them know what you think.

Thank you.

Barbara Craig, Penn Yan

Jeannette Frank, Himrod

Gwen Chamberlain, Dundee

