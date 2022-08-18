LETTER: Thank you to Yates County Tuberculosis and Health Association

Letter to the Editor

The Yates County Tuberculosis and Health Association, a local non-profit organization has again recently graciously donated grant funds in the amount of $800 to St. Mark’s Terrace in Penn Yan. The money that is donated is to be used for the purchase of “health-related items or services.”

This year, St. Mark’s Terrace will use the money that has been donated from the Association to purchase removeable shower heads, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and sensor for detecting combustible gas for some of the residents’ apartments. These items are essential in maintaining resident safety at St. Mark’s Terrace.

St. Mark’s Terrace in Penn Yan is presently comprised of 101 apartments and serves many residents of the Yates County Community.

Michelle LewisService Coordinator, St. Mark's TerracePenn Yan

