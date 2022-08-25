LETTER: Demise of The Chronicle-Express

Letter to the Editor

This letter is in response to the Michael Kilian article about the closure of our almost 200-year-old newspaper, The Chronicle-Express. When I read the article, to say the least, I was angry, upset, and offended for the unfounded reasoning and just plain fiction for its demise.

When Gannett took over The Chronicle-Express in 2019 it was a profitable weekly with nine employees. Gannett managed, with absurdly foolish decision making, to dismantle a good paper in just three years. The first decision Gannett made was to dismiss the editor, the most important person at any newspaper. Gannett did this to all the smaller papers they purchased, including Canandaigua's Daily Messenger. As I pointed out in my letter to the editor in May of 2020 (including to the Vice President of Gannet news) they were on a path of destroying another small community newspaper as Gannett has done throughout the nation.

A year later, in two different steps, they eliminated all remaining staff except for one reporter. To his credit, the reporter John Christensen said he would not quit and be the reason the paper folded. John has held on until Gannett, after a number of foolish business decisions, told him the paper was folding.

The question is “Why?!” Why would Gannett/GateHouse spend so much money to purchase these papers and then, in a few short years (three in this case), systematically destroy them? Remember, The Chronicle-Express was profitable, is very important to the community, and was supported by local advertising in the Chronicle Ad-Viser. Gannett closed the Ad-Viser down due to lack of ads, which was caused by the very difficult process of getting an ad into it after firing all their local ad salespeople. Soon, the Southern Tier Shopper picked up many accounts by simply stopping by and asking for ads and helping them with personal service. Who would have ever thought having a dedicated sales person actually works?! Gannett even refused multiple offers from local investors to buy the paper!

Our community needs to come together to assure that we have a local paper. Local news that covers our local politics, economic news, sports, weddings, deaths, articles of local interest, stories on our non-profit and volunteer organizations, and of course, editorials and letters to the editor. All of this and more will be lost with the closure of our 200-year-old paper, The Chronicle-Express.

H. Taylor Fitch,

Former Chairman of Yates County Legislature

Penn Yan

EDITOR’S NOTE: Letter writers are responsible for making sure the information they submit is accurate and factual.