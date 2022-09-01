LETTER: A eulogy to The Chronicle-Express

Letter to the Editor

I learned, with great sadness, of the upcoming demise of this august paper, The Chronicle-Express. I wish I could say I was surprised, but I wasn't. Gannett, which purchased the paper not long ago, is well known for squeezing whatever they can out of their new acquisitions, followed by burying many of them, particularly the small and vulnerable newspapers. They pocket a little bit of cash, and the communities are irreparably harmed.

Because a small town newspaper is way more than paper and print, or a money making investment. In many ways, it is part of the lifeblood of the village, providing not only local information, but supporting a sense of community.

And The Chronicle-Express did that so well! From the Pages Past (my favorite column), to the letters to the editor where our local citizens could share their fears, passions, opinions, and gratitude, this paper kept us informed of our local community. It was fun to read the successes of the local sports teams (and not just football and lacrosse, but all of the local teams). I particularly enjoyed the “Yates Youth” page. It was terrific seeing the names and pictures of children because of the good they've done, especially since I grew up in a big city, where you were named in the paper only when you did something wrong. How refreshing to have the local paper be a place which was inspirational, where children were proud to see their name in print.

I simply cannot see a city paper expending the effort to get us this brand of “hometown news” of Penn Yan and Yates County. How sad.

I want to thank The Chronicle Express and the several editors that I've worked with over the years. They have kindly allowed me to write Op Eds, Letters to the Editor, even a recurring “column” about my family's experiences in New Zealand. Particular thanks go to John Christensen over these past few years who has provided service to our community well “above and beyond” the call of duty, and pretty much published the local news from his sheer force of will.

Where do we go from here? Gannett wants you to subscribe to the Democrat and Chronicle (Rochester). We certainly do not owe Gannett anything. There is another local paper, The Observer, that services Yates County. That's where I'll subscribe for now.

I wonder if there is a third option. Is there a way to resurrect The Chronicle-Express? Perhaps we should call it the “Phoenix Edition!” I have been repeatedly impressed with the talent that swells in this community. Many are retirees, with a wide variety of areas of expertise. I expect we might find people with business, advertising, and printing backgrounds. I know there are writers in our area! Perhaps if we re-created The Chronicle-Express as a non-profit, and— most of all — independent local paper ... I know it may be a pipe dream, but it is possible.

I am aware of a community — Greenbelt, Md. — that has a free weekly paper (the Greenbelt New Review) that is received by everyone in the small city. It is run by volunteers, with one paid editor. There is a precedent, if the interest is there.

Finally, John, I wish you well. The Chronicle-Express has nearly 200 years of history. Yates County was a better place because of The Chronicle-Express, and we will miss it.

Dr. Wayne Strouse, MD

Penn Yan

EDITOR’S NOTE: Letter writers are responsible for making sure the information they submit is accurate and factual.