LETTER: 'The loss of The Chronicle-Express is a blow to all'

Letter to the Editor

The members of the Penn Yan Action Coalition (PYAC) are dismayed that the village will lose its hometown newspaper when The Chronicle-Express ceases publication on Sept.14. The Chronicle-Express has been an important means for broadcasting our mission of raising awareness around immigration. We know that countless other agencies, organizations, and churches have benefited similarly. The loss of The Chronicle-Express is a blow to all.

It’s no secret that a free and robust media is crucial for the health of a democracy, and local newspapers are its key. Such papers cover local topics and government operations in a way that regional publications can’t, and they allow for exchanges between residents of varying backgrounds and viewpoints. Where local newspapers thrive, democracy thrives.

Unfortunately, the opposite is true as well. According to the Point Park Center for Media Innovation, when newspapers shutter, the potential for government corruption increases and trust in local government declines. Without a trusted source of local news, people often rely more on web-based outlets and social media, which can be rife with false information, clickbait, and demonization of marginalized groups. Newspaper closures also correspond to increased government borrowing costs, Duke University has found. The end result is decreased civic engagement, increased polarization, and a weakened democracy.

The Point Park Center reported last year that between 2004 and 2020, over 2,000 American communities lost newspapers; it is unconscionable that Penn Yan is set to join them. Yates County could become a “news desert,” the term for an area “with limited access to … credible and comprehensive news and information that feeds democracy at a grassroots level,” according to the UNC Center for Innovation and Sustainability in Local Media.

We decry the willingness of The Chronicle-Express’ parent company, Gannett, to put communities in this position. Their decision to shut our paper down reveals their commitment to profit over journalistic principle and the health of our society. We strongly urge all Yates County residents to rally around our remaining local and regional papers, the Dundee Observer-Review and the Finger Lakes Times. Offer your readership, subscription dollars, advertising dollars, event notices, letters to the editor, news tips, and more. We can still prevent our area from becoming a news desert, but it will take the commitment of every member of our community to ensure the sustainability of our remaining local media. PYAC will be hosting public meetings in the near future for all interested to share their questions, concerns, and ideas about preserving and expanding our access to news. We will have an announcement of the date and location in the next edition of the Chronicle.

PYAC would like to express our gratitude to everyone who has served on the staff of The Chronicle-Express over the years for their devotion and integrity. They have ensured that the residents of Yates County have been informed about the issues, concerns and triumphs of our community. They have covered town meetings, high school lacrosse games, charity walks, Memorial Day parades, rallies in support of immigration issues, and more. In these pages, we have read letters to the editor on important local and national topics, and have learned of the deaths of our neighbors. Before elections, we have been educated about candidates and issues. We have been the richer for their service and we will be infinitely poorer without it. We would especially like to acknowledge Gwen Chamberlain, the paper’s last editor; and John Christensen, its current staff writer and sole employee. They maintained high editorial standards under very difficult circumstances. Your work has been a credit to your community.

Sincerely,

Alex Andrasik, Jim Crevelling, Scarlett Emerson, Cindy Gorham-Crevelling, Claudia Guthrie, John Hunter, Deborah Koop, Anne Meyer-Wilber, Nancy Richardson, the Rev. Columba Salamony, Ed Schultz, Michela Schultz, and Peggy Soule

Organizers, Penn Yan Action Coalition