LETTER: A paper is more than a paper

Most disturbing in the “obituary” published for Penn Yan’s Chronicle Express newspaper in a recent issue was the implied inevitability of the demise of small-town papers. This false sense of inevitability is something we should reject. Our small-town paper was gutted and then killed by larger companies who don’t understand the purpose of a small-town paper. Once it was gutted, it was harder to recognize its purpose — but let’s remind ourselves.

The real purpose of a small-town paper is to be a crucial glue, something like a substantial portrait of our collective life and our support for our collective life. The paper puts on display the activities of our children and our neighbors in ways we all can see and chat about. Nothing online, and no voice about us that is coming from a larger city’s paper could serve the same purpose.

When the actual purpose of the paper is understood, it’s clear that there is no need for a small-town paper to make a profit — it only has to break even. If it has trouble staying afloat financially, then creative means should be sought to keep it afloat. For example, I know of a small-town paper where for Valentine’s Day the town’s couples take out small ads in honor of the day. I’ve also heard the suggestion that there are many potential local writers in our town who would volunteer. Of course, a much larger company, interested in its profit, and easily able to jettison a small paper, would not bother to invest the effort in thinking creatively to maintain the Penn Yan paper.

No large corporation has a right to write the Penn Yan paper’s obituary. That corporation did not really know the paper. If it had known it, it would have talked about the bios and pictures of the Miss Penn Yan contestants with our attendant anticipation of StarShine, the coverage of Penn Yan lacrosse and anticipation of future games, the police blotter, which when small traffic infractions were included would evoke the sense of “There but for the grace of God go I”, the news from the opening of hunting season, local celebrations, misfortunes befalling locals that would then elicit kind responses from fellow residents, truly local reporting keeping us aware of local issues, the ads for local businesses, the place for local organizations to make themselves known and announce their activities and events, the warm feeling we got in being able to see the activities of our Yates Youth from small kids into adulthood, the beam from your child’s face upon seeing their name in the paper and knowing others would see it too, reading a letter to the editor and thinking, “Of course so-and-so would be saying such-and-such”, or thinking, “Hey, I like the way so-and-so said that.”

We all know about the sense of alienation growing in the lives of Americans. I would bet that a child who can see they are part of a town, who has their bowling scores in the paper for all to see and commend, will be less likely to seek notoriety in horrifically destructive ways. The importance of supporting strong community is becoming clearer every day.

A paper is more than a paper. It is essential to a town and our sense of community with each other. Knowing we have a place is vital for all of us. This is what the paper has been and what I hope a future Penn Yan paper can be.

Dr. Janet Lewis

Penn Yan

