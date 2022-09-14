Justice Partnership summits point toward increased community engagement

Alex Andrasik, co-facilitator, Finger Lakes Justice Partnership

Our conversations were varied and wide-ranging, but a few common threads emerged. One was the importance of good governance and transparency in local government. Another key topic was the need to reinforce mutual aid practices, filling the needs left by gaps in services that we experience as a small, underserved county. Of course, a major topic was the ongoing debate over whether to be designated as a “constitutional county.” Through our discussions, we were able to better understand this designation as a position with ties to a dangerous extremist fringe, as has been described in letters to the editor and at county legislature meetings. We are hopeful that the legislature is reconsidering moving forward given the wide opposition the resolution has garnered. We are proud of the way we have been able to raise awareness about the “constitutional county” concept and to rally concerned residents to reject it.

Another topic that came up during our summits was the impending loss of The Chronicle-Express. We were so grateful to learn that this local resource would not be dissolving after all. We look forward to a continuing relationship with this paper, as well as the area’s other local newspapers, the Finger Lakes Times and the Observer. Justice dies where the light of factual information and spirited debate cannot shine. We encourage all those who are able to maintain subscriptions to all three papers, as well as to at least one national paper, like the New York Times or Washington Post. It is well worth the cost to bolster democracy this way.

All of these conversations have helped us plan our next steps. We feel more interwoven with the community than before, with an extensive contact list we can deploy when significant issues arise. We also feel more closely connected with other organizations and agencies pulling for justice in their own ways. There exist different perspectives on how to achieve our common ends, with a resistance to real or perceived partisanship remaining a sticking point for some. We’re resolved to keep lines of communications open to help resolve such differences.

The most exciting thing that emerged from these summits was the awareness of community members’ passionate desire for progress, and the creativity many bring to seeking it. We are in the process of collecting ideas participants shared into a “living document” of justice projects that will be available for browsing; our hope is that community members will use it to connect with each other and to take the initiative in making tangible, positive change in Yates County and beyond.

If you missed our summits, it’s not too late to connect with us. Simply follow our page on Facebook for significant updates, or, to get more involved, send a message to flxjustice21@gmail.com to be added to our contact list. We’ll share alerts and events, a weekly newsletter of opportunities to get involved in justice trainings, and a link to our living project document.

Finally, we would like to formally announce our next major event: we will be hosting an Acceptance, Belonging, and Community (A.B.C.) March on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interested community members can meet at the courthouse lawn and join in a circuit around downtown Penn Yan with signs and chants, and spend some time networking before and afterward. We hope this provides another opportunity to break down barriers and open up communication between individuals and organizations committed to improving lives in Yates County, in every way we can imagine. We hope you will join us then.