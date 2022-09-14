What would a world without The Chronicle-Express be like?

Gwen Chamberlain, former Editor of The Chronicle-Express

How to be an informed citizen in Yates County

In an April 29, 2020 editorial, I wrote that I would not take a bet that The Chronicle-Express would be around in print form for its 200th year. It almost wasn’t. Just days before an announced closure, the weekly newspaper was sold by Gannett to CherryRoad Media.

We all know there have been changes in media over the years, but the Yates County community has been protected from much of the disruption. With two local weekly newspapers; regional dailies to the north and south; and a larger metro daily in Rochester, Yates County news consumers have had solid options for print information.

The message to everyone today is to support the newspaper through subscriptions, contributions of news items, and advertising to secure its survival for years to come. But it’s also important, at a time when trust in various community institutions has waned, for people to take an active role in their community, so here is a crash course on how to be an informed citizen in Yates County.

Find out who your elected officials are and attend their meetings. At a minimum, visit websites to read agendas and meeting minutes, but you still won’t get the whole story. Remember, there are other groups that have an influence on your neighborhood, so don’t just limit yourself to the basics of Yates County Legislature, town boards (there are nine in Yates County), and village boards (there are four in Yates County). Learn about what business items are on the agendas for county committees, planning boards at the county, town, and village levels as well as the zoning boards of appeals in your town or village. Don’t forget about the local Boards of Education for Penn Yan, Dundee, Marcus Whitman, Naples, and Prattsburgh. Study up on the Yates County Board of Elections, and how the New York state election process works. Touch base with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s website, paying particular attention to the weekly Environmental Notice Bulletin. Look through the Yates County Clerk’s systems to learn about property deed transfers and pending lawsuits. Learn how to use the Freedom of Information Law to access information about what state and local government business should be available to you. Get involved in a local non-profit group that is helping your community: a library, museum, arts center, chamber of commerce, environmental group, volunteer fire department or ambulance corps, food pantry, charitable organization, humane society, Habitat for Humanity, etc. You’ll find yourself working toward a common goal with people who may have political views that are different from yours. Spend some time learning more about your community’s history. Drive a different route to or from your typical destinations of work, shopping, dining out; and slow down so you can see what is changing in your community. Travel roads you’ve never been on before. Sit at the counter at a local restaurant to listen in to what is on people’s minds. Ask questions. Don’t be afraid to seek new sources of information, and challenge your own beliefs or biases. Talk to someone who might appear to have different background than your own.

Please don’t leave all of these opportunities up to a community newspaper. By doing even one or two of these things, you can make a difference.

Good Luck!

Gwen Chamberlain

Dundee