Krossin' Keuka raises over $72K for Keuka Comfort Care Home

Keuka Comfort Care Home provides compassionate care in a peaceful, homelike environment for the community's terminally ill residents at no charge.

KEUKA LAKE — It was my pleasure to serve as chairperson for the July 30, 2022, Krossin’ Keuka fundraising event to benefit the Keuka Comfort Care Home (KCCH). All money raised from this event supports the Keuka Comfort Care Home in Penn Yan. KCCH provides a facility and staff to ensure compassionate care in a peaceful, homelike environment for our community's terminally ill residents. KCCH does not charge residents, their families, or their insurance companies, and does not receive reimbursement from Ontario-Yates Hospice. Our home is funded through private donations, memorials, grants, and fundraising.

With the support and dedication of many people Krossin’ Keuka 2022 was a huge success! My part as chairperson was made easy by the dedicated members of the Krossin’ Keuka committee and volunteers involved in this event. Despite our two-year (COVID) hiatus from the event, participants, volunteers, and donors made Krossin’ Keuka one of KCCH’s largest fundraising events. With the support of many fine people the 2022 event has raised $72,846.10 for the Keuka Comfort Care Home, an amazing accomplishment!

This year we had nearly 140 registered swimmers and 28 paddlers who raised donations through sponsorships. Swimming and paddling is the fun part, but their diligence in obtaining sponsors is how we accomplished such success. Thank you for the continued support of this event and enthusiasm each year as we have a community-focused, fun swim across Keuka Lake.

I would like to thank the Yates County Sheriff’s Department Marine Patrol for their continued support of this annual event and the businesses that supported Krossin’ Keuka. In addition to the corporate sponsors of the Keuka Comfort Care Home were businesses that directly contributed to the event, including Indian Pines Fruit Stand, Krooked Tusker Distillery, Rob Kinyoun, Grapevine Country Tours, Seneca Falls Health Center, and our amazing DJ, Nate Baker.

A combination of hard work, dedication, and caring went into this event by all the people involved—all ingredients for success. The Krossin’ Keuka team is looking forward to seeing everyone next year for Krossin’ Keuka 2023. Thank you, one and all!

Anne E. Killen, Krossin’ Keuka Chairperson