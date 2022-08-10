Vote in Aug. 23 Special Election

The Chronicle Express

Yates County, and the other NY-23 counties have not had a voice in Congress since Rep. Tom Reed resigned from his position in May. A Special Election to choose his replacement has been scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23. Early Voting is scheduled from Saturday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 21 at the County Building. We can also vote using an Absentee Ballot. Every registered voter, whether they are a member of a political party or not, can vote in this election. The winning candidate will be immediately sworn into office, and serve to Jan. 1, 2023.

There are two candidates on the ballot. The Democratic candidate is Max Della Pia. Max served in the United States Air Force for 32 years and retired as a Brigadier General. He will be running for a full, two-year term for this seat in the November Election.

The Republican candidate is Joe Sempolinski. Joe is a career politician and served on Rep. Reed’s staff for seven years. He decided not to run for a full two-year term for this seat in the November Election.

We can find more information about the candidates by going to their campaign websites and Facebook pages.

Rich Stewart

Co-Chair Yates County Democratic Committee

