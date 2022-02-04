BBB Tip: How to choose a tax preparer

Better Business Bureau

This year, taxpayers must file their income tax forms before the April 18, 2022 deadline. For many people, major life changes, business ownership, or simply a lack of knowledge about the ever-changing tax laws make finding a trustworthy tax preparer a good idea. However, not all tax preparers have the same level of experience and training.

Here are Better Business Bureau’s tips for finding someone you can trust with your finances and sensitive personal information.