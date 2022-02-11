Penn Yan FFA

The Penn Yan FFA will celebrate National FFA Week, Feb. 19-26. This National FFA Week embraces more than 93 years of FFA traditions while looking forward to the organization's future. More than 735,000 members will participate in National FFA Week activities at local, state and national levels. These members have a passion for agriculture.

Designated a national week in 1947, the week of George Washington's birthday, National FFA Week runs from Saturday to Saturday and gives FFA members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture.

During the week, chapters conduct a variety of activities to help others in their schools and communities learn about FFA and agricultural education.

Today, FFA provides the next generation of leaders who will change the world. As the top school-based youth leadership development organization in the nation, FFA helps young people meet new agricultural challenges by developing their unique talents and exploring their interests in a broad range of career pathways. FFA members are our future leaders, our future food suppliers, our future innovators and more!

The Penn Yan FFA has remained active again throughout this past year, and they did not let COVID stop them from many of their annual activities. Many of the events last spring and into the fall were held virtually, but the chapter has done many in person events as well. We started the year off with an officer retreat to plan out what events and activities we could do this year. One of our main goals was to complete activities that would fulfill the requirements of the National Chapter Award so we could apply again after being the 1st ranked chapter in New York for the second year in a row and a 3-star chapter Nationally.

Members were finally able to do some summer events after cancellations in 2020 including volunteering at the State Fair Dairy Birthing Tent and competing at Morrisville State College for the first in person FFA contests in almost two years. We had three teams place in the top three including our Tree Identification team with a 1st place win (Triana Burgos-Farnan and Casey Marcellus), Horticulture/Veg Crop with a 2nd place win (Triana Burgos-Farnan, Alaina Smith and Natalie Yonts) and the wildlife team placing 3rd (Triana Burgos-Farnan and Casey Marcellus). Kameryn Greenfield and Natalie Yonts also participated in the welding competition. FFA members also attended Camp Oswegatchie this summer after it was cancelled last summer.

Once school started our first activity was our highway cleanup. The Penn Yan FFA has an adopted section of State Route 54 just south of town that we clean up several times a year. With the return of homecoming came the annual FFA Chicken Barbecue at the end of September. We sold a record 700 dinners through presale! A special thanks to Andrew Jensen and his crew for cooking our chicken again this year, and to everyone who purchased dinners. The chapter also worked with local farmers to provide ingredients for a virtual cooking class that had over 40 participants making a corn and chicken risotto that was delicious.

October brought about the second annual event with Climbing Bines. We hosted a Carve and Design event where the public could carve pumpkins and make fall flower arrangements which had a great turn out. Thank you to Climbing Bines for hosting the event and we can’t wait to see it grow in the future. The chapter also hosted a viewing of the movie SILO with the Yates County Farm Bureau and Yates County Cooperative Extension. The movie showed a grain entrapment and we were happy to have the Benton Fire Department do a demonstration of a grain bin rescue after the movie.

We were also happy to bring back the annual Cider Day with our elementary classes. Students pressed cider, learned about honey bees, did some cabbage bowling, pedal tractor pulls, pet some animals and learned about dairy production. There were over 25 elementary classes that came down and learned about NY Agriculture from our FFA members. They even got a picture with Bertha the big blow-up cow that could be seen as they walked down to the ag shop! Thank you to all the local businesses who donated materials for a very successful Cider Day.

At the end of October, 14 Penn Yan FFA members attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. This is an annual event that many of our members say was the highlight of their FFA career. We had several tours while on the trip including Mud Creek Bison Ranch in Savona, Lincoln Electric in Ohio, and Tuttle Orchards in Indiana. While at the Convention the Penn Yan FFA was well represented. The chapter designed and created a booth showcasing agriculture in New York, and show goers had the chance to win prizes by answering trivia questions about New York. The Agriculture Communications team of Alyssa Reynolds, Casey Marcellus, Alaina Smith and Natalie Yonts placed bronze in the National Contest in Indianapolis. We were also seen on stage not once, but three times during the convention. The chapter was a 3-star National Chapter Award recipient and Alaina Smith and Jen Martens representing us on stage. Our virtual cooking class from last year was also one of 10 national finalists for the Premier Chapter-Growing Leaders category and Mrs. Bossard, Lee Miller and Alyssa Reynolds represented us on stage. We were not announced the winner, but it was a huge honor to even be selected for this award. Finally we had three of our alumni receive the coveted American FFA Degree: Janet Martens, Alvero (Tito) Chavez and Brayden Webber. We now have 21 alumni who have received this honor from Penn Yan, which less than 1% of FFA members ever receive.

The chapter stayed plenty busy after the National Convention trip and jumped right into the annual Fruit and Cheese Sale. The sale was a huge success and the money raised has helped the chapter put on many events for our members, students and community at little to no cost to those participating. It also helped cover the costs of events we are putting on during National FFA Week. Thank you to everyone who ordered fruit and cheese from us again this year.

In December we put on a Senior Scholarship Silent Auction to raise money for scholarships for our 2022 graduates and volunteered at StarShine making Christmas Swags with kids and showed off our Lighted Tractor. The chapter hosted a Christmas party where members also wrote Christmas cards to residents of Penn Yan Manor, Clinton Crest and The Homestead. We then enjoyed some time together bowling at Brock’s Bowl.

In February the chapter hosted the 4th annual “Souper Bowl” Food Drive to collect items to be donated to the Living Well in Penn Yan. Thank you to everyone who donated to this food drive. Eleven members will also be competing at the District 8 Leadership Contests hosted by the Jasper-Troupsburg FFA. If members place in the top 4 in a contest they will move onto the Western Substate contests in March.

The Penn Yan FFA chapter will be celebrating National FFA week with the following activities. At PYE, students will participate in a coloring contest and at PYMS and PYA students will participate in a daily trivia contest all week. Students in the Academy will also have a chance to try their hand at some ag challenges throughout the week. FFA members will also have a special luncheon that will include a team building challenge, do a week long scavenger hunt, get together for a social activity, and participate in a community service event. Members are also planning to do a staff appreciation each day with small gifts as part of National FFA Week.

FFA members also worked with the Keuka Candy Emporium to create a chocolate mold of the FFA emblem and they will be available for purchase at the store on Main Street. Listen to WFLR during National FFA week for your chance to answer trivia questions and win an FFA shirt! You can also stop into the Penn Yan Tractor Supply Company to see the FFA’s display and purchase a paper emblem to help support Agriculture Education and FFA from Feb. 19-27.

Whether it is through service projects or community gatherings, National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to raise awareness about the role the National FFA Organization plays in the development of agriculture's future leaders and the importance of agricultural education.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Penn Yan FFA Officers

Natalie Yonts - President, Junior

What are your favorite parts of being an FFA member?

My favorite parts of being a member are the opportunities presented to me and the other members. I love participating in events and watching members come together to complete service projects and to plan events.

How has being involved in the FFA impacted you?

Being involved in the FFA has impacted me in numerous ways, all positive. I’ve gained leadership skills and learned ways to be responsible and lead this chapter.

What are your plans after you graduate high school?

After high school, I plan to go to school to get my master's degree in clinical psychology.

Alaina Smith - Vice President, Senior

What are your favorite parts of being an FFA member?

Getting the opportunity to try new things and meet new and amazing people with similar interests, in and outside of agriculture from all over not only the state but the country.

How has being involved in the FFA impacted you?

FFA has allowed me to expand my knowledge on agriculture and improve many of my skills, all while having fun and getting to meet new people

What are your plans after you graduate high school?

After I graduate I plan to go to college to become a nurse, and then go on to eventually become a nurse practitioner.

Ryan Dann - Secretary, Sophomore

What are your favorite parts of being an FFA member?

My favorite part about being an FFA member is the opportunities it brings to you such as the trips you get to go on across the state and even the country where you get to do all sorts of activities such as making new friends, discovering new pathways and being able to compete in competitions against others.

How has being involved in the FFA impacted you?

FFA has greatly impacted my life by improving my leadership skills and bringing out new opportunities that I would not have been able to see without FFA.

What are your plans after you graduate high school?

After I graduate from high school I would like to eventually take over my family’s farm.

Cameron Bassage - Co-Treasurer, Senior

What are your favorite parts of being an FFA member?

My favorite parts of being an FFA member has to be the opportunities that FFA gives me.

How has being involved in the FFA impacted you?

FFA has impacted me to see that the organization has much more to offer to those who do not plan to go into the agriculture industry, as I have gained some leadership skills.

What are your plans after you graduate high school?

Attend FLCC for two years, go on to earn my master's degree to become a high school math teacher.

Jennifer Martens - Co-Treasurer, Junior

What are your favorite parts of being an FFA member?

My favorite parts of being in FFA is going to Nationals and meeting people from all over not knowing what to expect and the fact that FFA isn't just a club, it's more like a family.

How has being involved in the FFA impacted you?

FFA has made me a better person and leader. It has opened my eyes to so many different cultures and ways of living. I have met so many different people from all over the country.

What are your plans after you graduate high school?

After I graduate high school I'm going to go to college for criminal justice and use the leadership skills I have learned in FFA to help me be a good cop.

Alyssa Reynolds - Reporter, Senior

What are your favorite parts of being an FFA member?

I love to get out into the community and get involved!

How has being involved in the FFA impacted you?

I have gained so many friendships since my beginning in FFA, and I have made so many memories that will help me further in life.

What are your plans after you graduate high school?

I plan to continue to grow and sell produce, as well as increase my knowledge in agricultural communications!

Storm Sutherland - Sentinel, Sophomore

What are your favorite parts of being an FFA member?

My favorite part of being in FFA is being able to participate in many different activities such as the National FFA Convention and cider day. Along with being able to participate in those activities I am able to gain knowledge through other educational opportunities.

How has being involved in the FFA impacted you?

Being actively involved in FFA has given me many opportunities to do community service such as highway cleanup and writing Christmas cards to residents in the nursing home. It’s also impacted my life by allowing me to meet other people that do different types of agriculture than we do.

What are your plans after you graduate high school?

After graduation I plan on increasing my horizon in the agricultural field and becoming a welder.

Carlie Bossard - Advisor

What are some of your favorite FFA memories?

The National Convention trips are some of my favorite times being an FFA advisor. Doing the tours and meeting with people all across the US is amazing. I also love going up to Camp Oswegatchie in the summertime and taking students to the Adirondacks to "unplug" (since there is no cell phone reception). Oswegatchie is one of my favorite places to be, it is so calm and peaceful and the scenery is amazing.

Why would you recommend joining FFA?

I went to a high school that did not have an FFA chapter and I did not learn about FFA and agricultural education until I was in college. Several of my friends in college all grew up in FFA and many were past state FFA officers. I felt very left out that I never got these amazing opportunities students in agricultural education have. The leadership potential, contests, awards, career opportunities, I would have loved it! Sadly, I never wore that iconic blue corduroy jacket, and I strive to inform students of the opportunities FFA has to offer since I never had them myself.

Agricultural Education at Penn Yan Academy

FFA is only one component of the 3-circle model of Agricultural Education. Agricultural Education includes FFA (student organization), Classroom Instruction (Ag classes in high school) and SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experiences). At Penn Yan Academy students have the opportunity to take six different agricultural courses.

Introduction to Agriculture is an introductory level class. Students will learn about FFA and start their SAE project, but also learn about a little bit of everything with agriculture including animal science, plant science, mechanics, food science, and environmental science. A highlight of this class is tapping the maple trees on campus and turning it into sweet maple syrup!

Horticulture and Food Science is a very hands-on class. Students work out in the greenhouse throughout the year working with the hydroponics to produce different crops. They also create monthly flower arrangements that are sold to staff. This class also cares for our honey bees that are housed on the roof of the school.

Small Animal Science is a basic veterinary science class focusing on companion animals. Students learn basic anatomy and physiology, then skills like how to properly restrain animals, administer medications, bandage and suture, and training.

Large Animal Science focuses on the production side of the animal industry. Students learn about the basic care of dairy and beef cows, pigs, horses, sheep and goats. They learn about reproduction and the products that we harvest from these different animals. The class visits local farms to practice skills they have learned in class.

Environmental Science investigates wildlife, soils, water, energy and forestry. Students in this class learn about forest management and how to identify trees. A highlight of this class is receiving day-old pheasant chicks from the DEC and raising them to be released into the wild.

Agricultural Mechanics is the last class students can take. This class works mainly in the shop throughout the year tearing down engines and rebuilding them, doing electrical wiring, basic plumbing and hydraulics, surveying and welding. Students have the opportunity to create a final welding project which has ranged from boot racks to feed wagons!

By taking a combination of agriculture and other CTE courses students can graduate with a Career and Technical Education Endorsement. They must complete a sequence of courses, have a work study program, and pass a nationally recognized test. This shows that students have learned skills that employers are looking for in their employees.