Dresden’s Willis House demolished

Fran Willis

Special to The Chronicle-Express

DRESDEN — When is a house no longer a home? Is it when the humans move out never to return? How long do the walls still hear voices? How long does a community have ties to that house? The answer came this year in Dresden at 57 Seneca Street.

A house was built in the 1830s by two brothers, Charles Proude and Christopher Proude Willis, both born in Scarborough, England. Christopher proudly carved his initial into the cupola's north window frame, "CW 1864”. The house became a pile of rubble on Jan. 7. Its owner for 17 years, not having the resources to refurbish the house to living standards, made the decision to have it demolished. More than 200 people were appalled that it was being razed, and some were passionately fighting for its life.

The 19th century home was a local landmark for Dresden. It is shown on both the Town of Torrey and the Village of Dresden websites as a tourist attraction. The Charles Willis family lived there first, followed by the Christopher Willis family through the Civil War and into the 20th century. Christopher was drafted in 1863 and his son drew a Civil War pension. The Willises came to America as Quakers, and briefly joined the Friends movement after Jemima Wilkinson's death.

The Willises owned several mills and were quite prosperous. A custom mill purchased in 1847 won top state honors and awards for its fine grains. In 1850, a 25-year-old miller named Henry Birkett, boarded with Charles P. Willis. After several transitions of ownership, the same custom mill was bought by Birkett, a name familiar throughout Yates County.

The Christopher Willis house has been on the National Registry of Historical Places and the N.Y. State Registry since 1994 under the same number, #94000967. Circled by huge spruce trees, the ornate house was loved by the community. Extended family members would often drive by to admire the structure and its architectural details.

Although the house became uninhabitable through neglect, it had not been condemned. Kathy Clark, a local resident who had a childhood attachment to the house, pleaded for many years to either buy the house and/ or move the house to an alternate location. Jennifer Jensen was also a buyer in waiting, having owned the property previously to the present owner. Many others offered to purchase or move the house. A few of these people had resources including family contractors who could have helped revive the home much more reasonably.

It is this author's opinion that the owner could have put more effort into reconstruction, a little at a time over the years. He chose not to. From my perspective, the owner not only refused to sell, but refused to have it moved or to have its interior salvaged. The owner's rights were definitely a polar expanse away from the community’s opinions.

The amount of energy required to save this building would have been substantial. The fact that it was on the National Registry did not shield it from destruction. New York State Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Places (PRHP) also does not protect a property from demolition. Kathy Howe, PRHP Coordinator, remembered well helping to place the house on the National Registry. Howe offered a grant opportunity and tax relief to the owner. She was also appalled that it was being demolished and sent us her wishes for a successful endeavor prior to its demolition.

Wayne Goodman, Executive Director; Caitlin Melves, Director of Preservation; and Cynthia Howk, Architectural Research Coordinator, all of The Landmark Society of Western New York, were ready to help. Director Goodman added, "It looks very square,” from all the photos that were submitted. Melves asked, "Would they be open to putting the brakes on for even a week to give us a chance to have a conversation and explore alternatives such as relocation, donation to a non-profit, allowing us time to find a new buyer, etc.?” Cynthia Howk wrote, "One more comment as to the architectural significance of this house. While its origins are Greek Revival & the cupola is certainly Italianate, its front porch is the most remarkable detail of the building – as it is an exceedingly rare surviving example of 'Moorish Revival,’ in our region - one of the exotic designs of mid-19th century architecture. I can think of only two other surviving examples.”

The interior of the Willis house had a hole hidden in the north basement wall that led to the small, shallow inlet behind the house on Seneca Lake where a steamship landing previously existed. The Underground Railroad (UGRR) came to mind. Judith Wellman, Professor of History at SUNY Oswego, a specialist for the UGRR was contacted. She listed the steps required in the process for researching and documenting its possible use as a stop on the UGRR. Wellman continued, "It is such a beautiful building that it deserves preservation, no matter its association with the UGRR.”

Unfortunately, we needed more time for Wellman to do her research including photographs. Most of the information we already had, but some significant material and data was still required. There wasn’t enough time to apply to the court for a stay of demolition until the necessary research could be completed.

While the current Willis family was working to save the Christopher Willis House, others were searching records and talking with the owner, the mayor of Dresden, and other political officials. Unfortunately, these individuals were unable to help. Sadly, some of them were unsympathetic. Although our collective hours of research and pleading for help were tremendous, we failed to stop this demolition, but we are not done.

The Christopher Willis house is gone, and so is a part of our local history.

Fran Willis is a retired Dundee Elementary School teacher and founder of The Scottish Festival. Her family are descendants of the Willises mentioned in this article, who were among the early white settlers of Yates County and prominent in Dresden's prosperity at the time.