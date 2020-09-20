Golf Ball Drop fundraiser supports FLCC scholarships

Canandaigua

Organizers of the annual Finger Lakes Community College golf tournament have decided to forgo the in-person event this year and instead hold a fundraiser that supporters can take part in from the safety of their homes.

FLCC will host a Golf Ball Drop at noon Monday, Sept. 28 to support student scholarships. Participants can purchase golf balls ($25 each or five for $100), which will be dropped from a fire truck at the main campus. Cash prizes will be awarded to golf balls landing closest to a pin—and furthest from the pin.

The top prize of $2,000 will be awarded to the ball landing closest to the pin. The ball second closest to the pin will get $1,000. The ball third closest to the pin will be awarded $500 in gift certificates to local businesses. The ball that lands furthest from the pin will receive a case of FLCC student-made wine.

The event will be live-streamed on the official FLCC Facebook page on Sept. 28 at noon. One thousand golf balls will be available for purchase and will be sold right up to the time of the event or until sold out.

“This was a difficult decision as the tournament provides thousands of dollars for scholarships for FLCC students each year and provides a networking opportunity for us within the community,” said Louis Noce, chief advancement officer. “However, safety is our first priority and we believe the Golf Ball Drop event will be a responsible and innovative alternative this year.”

For details on sponsorships or purchasing balls, reach out to Margaret Lorenzetti at 585- 739-2434 or by email: margaret.lorenzetti@flcc.edu.