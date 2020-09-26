Some high school fall sports start this week

Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN – After guidance was handed down and then amended by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA), Penn Yan Central School District (PYCSD) made the call to commence with a Fall sports season and released their plans Wednesday, including instructions for registration of student-athletes.

As per NYSPHSAA regulations, the Fall season will begin Sept. 21 for the following sports:

• Varsity and Modified Girls Tennis

• Varsity and Modified Girls and Boys Cross Country

• Varsity, JV, and Modified Boys Soccer

• Varsity, JV, and Modified Girls Soccer

• Varsity and JV Golf

Registration for students interested in participating in those sports is open now at www.familyid.com.organizations/penn-yan-academy. Students in grades 7–12 may register for school athletics whether they are currently learning in school or by remote learning. A new physical for athletes is recommended, however, students who had a physical for school for the 2018/2019 school year will not require an additional physical for the Fall 2020 season. The first day of practice for all available sports will be Sept. 21.

Practices, as well as regular-season games, have been authorized by the State, however, teams will be restricted to only playing other schools within their respective Sections or Leagues. Practices and games will not be open to the public. Per NYS Dept. of Health regulations, the only attendees allowed will be players, coaches, officials, event personnel, and ONLY two spectators per player. PYCSD, the Finger Lakes High School Athletic Association, and Section V Athletics are currently developing procedures to assure that only two spectators per player are in attendance. PYCSD has stated the two spectator per player regulation will be strictly enforced at all Penn Yan school events.

Sport-specific rules, guidelines and schedules will be shared with players who register in each sport. PYCSD encourages all families who are even considering registering for the Fall sports season to register at www.familyid.com.

Further questions may be addressed to the PYCSD Athletic Dept. at (315) 536-4408.