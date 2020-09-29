Penn Yan, Naples golf victorious in return of high school sports

The Daily Messenger

High school sports are back. And on Thursday, the game of golf led the parade. Area teams were back on the course for competitive play, the first high school competitions for Section V since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the world of high school sports in March. And in the return, the Penn Yan and Naples golf teams were victorious.

Penn Yan defeated Palmyra-Macedon 231-255 in Penn Yan. Christian Morrison led Pal-Mac with a 47 and Henry Carlett recorded a birdie at No. 6 in the opening match for both on the front nine at Lakeside Country Club.

Clayton Koivuniemi had a birdie at No. 4 in his round of 41 for Penn Yan.

The Big Green defeated Romulus, 284-295 on Thursday, playing at Reservoir Creek.

Charlie Grove led Naples with a 49 and Rawson Martin shot a 54 for the Big Green.

Mikey Kaufmen shot a 49 for Romulus and Ben Jessor shot a 57.

Bloomfield 242, HAC forfeit

Aaron Walsh led Bloomfield with a 42 and Gabe Ward shot a 43 in the opening match for both teams. Ilya Damaske added a 51 and Jonah Smythe shot a 52 for the Bombers.

Hunter Tasker led Harley Allendale Columbia with a 42 and Jaeuk Shin shot a 47.

Mynderse 257, Honeoye forfeit

Jared King shot a 41 to lead Mynderse at Seneca Falls Country Club.

Noah Covell led Honeoye with a 42, which included an eagle on No. 1, and Max Somolus shot a 58.