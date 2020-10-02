Hear street racing stories on racing history walk Oct. 3

Watkins Glen Village Historian Jim Scaptura and racing historian Bill Green will lead a walk through the village’s street racing history on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The first races through the streets of Watkins Glen and the roads of surrounding towns were on Oct. 2, 1948.

Walk participants are asked to meet at 10 a.m. at the original start-finish line in front of the Schuyler County Courthouse on Franklin Street. The one-hour walk will happen rain or shine. Masks will be required. It is free and sponsored by the Schuyler County Historical Society.

For more information, contact the Historical Society at 607-535-9741.